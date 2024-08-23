An Algerian oil tanker set sail on Thursday for Lebanon, carrying 30,000 tons of fuel aimed at restarting the country's power turbines amid a prolonged economic crisis, AFP reported, citing official Algerian media.

Since last October, clashes in southern Lebanon have exacerbated the nation's struggles, adding to the woes of a country that has been politically unstable, with an economy that collapsed five years ago and frequent power outages.

Algerian Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui had a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, to inform him of President Tebboune's decision "to stand beside brother Lebanon... and immediately provide a quantity of fuel to make the power plant function and re-establish electricity," Algeria's official APS agency reported.

While more shipments are expected to follow this initial delivery, no specific details have been disclosed.

Algeria's President Abdelmajid Tebboune made the decision to assist Lebanon after the state-run electricity company announced on Saturday that its turbines would soon stop operating due to a lack of fuel.

Algeria is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).