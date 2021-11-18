Haredi lone soldiers get new home in Jerusalem

In a moving inauguration, the Netzah Yehuda Haredi soldier’s home in Jerusalem was dedicated in the memory of Yuval Mor-Yosef.

The ceremony took place in the presence of the bereaved family, soldiers, public figures and an impressive crowd. The home will serve the soldiers serving in the haredi tracks of the IDF.

"Yuval's House" was established by the Netzah Yehuda Organization in memory of battalion fighter Yuval Mor-Yosef, of blessed and holy memory, who fell while performing his military service three years ago at Givat Assaf.

The inauguration of the house, which was held last week in full ceremony, was attended by members of the Mor-Yosef family, rabbis and staff of the Netzah Yehuda organization, and fighters and commanders of the Netzah Yehuda battalion.

The guest of honor was the Mayor of Jerusalem, Mr. Moshe Leon. Also attending was his deputy Mr. Arie King, and council member Yonatan Yosef . The event was enhanced by a musical interlude by well-known singer, Yishai Ribo, who volunteered his time and talents.

Yossi Levy, CEO of Netzah Yehuda Association and commander in reserves, said: "We are on a new and unique campaign, in which we dedicate Lone Soldier homes in the memory of the heroic fighters of Netzah Yehuda and other haredi tracks in the IDF."

"This facility will serve dozens of fighters who are at the forefront, putting their lives on the line for the State of Israel. It is our duty to provide them with a home, a family, and a hug. Our goal is for the haredi fighters to be able to protect the People of Israel while maintaining their way of life."

Moti Mor-Yosef, Yuval's father added: "We are grateful to the Netzah Yehuda organization that accompanies us and we are heart warmed by Yuval's name being memorialized on the soldier's home. This gives us much comfort and strength. After difficult days on the front lines of duty, the combat fighters will know that they have a place to call home and the loving environment to feel at home. We will continue to memorialize Yuval’s name. Netzah Yehuda is more than an army unit – it’s a family."