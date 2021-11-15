Gal Gadot’s new film breaks Netflix's opening day record

Israeli movie Star Gal Gadot’s latest movie Red Notice has broken Neflix’s opening day viewing record, eliciting excited responses from the actress and her co-stars.

The film, which cost approximately $200 million to make, is the most expensive film Netflix has produced to date, making the opening day success all the more noteworthy.

“This is amazing!!! What can I say, you guys are the best and the reason why we make these film,” Gadot said in an Instagram post. “Congratulations Netflix and to the entire Red Notice team.”

Ryan Reynolds, her co-star in the film, also tweeted in celebration. “Wow, Red Notice is Netflix’s biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team!”

The film, also co-starring Dwayne Johnson, is a comedy thriller about an FBI agent who assists an Interpol agent on the hunt for an elusive international art thief and a missing bejewelled egg. The chase causes him to get mixed up with another crafty art thief with disastrous results, as a forgery of the egg has replaced the real thing.