Attempted lynching at Homesh yeshiva

Dozens of Arabs arrived at the Homesh yeshiva in Samaria Monday and attacked the students with stones and clubs.

The students called security forces and attempted to hold off the4 attackers until help could arrive.

The far-left Yesh Din organization published videos of the students defending themselves from the attempted lynching in an attempt to paint Jewish settlers in Judea and Samaria as violent.

Homesh Yeshiva dean Shmuel Wendy said in a statement: "At 11:05 AM, while the yeshiva students were immersed in their Torah studies, five Palestinian vehicles approached the yeshiva. Meanwhile another student who was outside the yeshiva and tried to enter the yeshiva but encountered the Palestinians. He called to the yeshiva students who came to help him enter the building safely. As soon as the yeshiva students approached, the Palestinians got out of the vehicles, attacked the yeshiva students, threw stones at them and tried to hit them with batons. The yeshiva students contacted the security forces and tried to keep the rioters away until the security forces arrived."

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan said, "This is a serious security threat and the authorities must act accordingly. Unfortunately, the entire settlement and in fact the State of Israel is facing an orchestrated and planned campaign of delegitimization of far-left organizations that do not even bother to hide it. The Homesh Yeshiva is another victim of this. But we have decided to put an end to this. I call on the Israeli government and the law enforcement authorities to act immediately to stop this de-legitimization campaign, and the efforts to create provocations in the area. This is behavior that endangers us all."