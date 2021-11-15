Yeshivas are being disqualified - for keeping COVID-19 rules

Education Ministry supervisors have begun visiting each yeshiva to check whether the students are present and the deans are accurately reporting - while ignoring the problem the coronavirus rules present, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

While university students attend virtually if they do not have a Green Pass, according to Kikar Hashabbat, yeshiva students have no such option, even though the Education Ministry did find a way to allow and supervise it earlier in the pandemic.

The dean of a yeshiva for married men located in Modi'in Illit told Kikar Hashabbat: "There is serious discrimination here. I have many students who do not have a Green Pass for various reasons - mostly for medical reasons. That same student who does not have a Green Pass cannot attend yeshiva, because he is not legally allowed to [attend], and so he remains at home, studying, and I send him his monthly stipend."

"The Education Ministry jumped on the opportunity, and instead of finding solutions for us to allow learning from home, just like there is for universities, they in their great evilness began to increase supervision and have gone back to visiting yeshivas, all the time and in all locations, and have even succeeded in disqualifying a number of yeshivas.

"Now I, as a yeshiva dean, what am I supposed to do? To tell that same yeshiva student who cannot receive the third dose because of medical issues that he should go home? Should I not give him money for his family? Have we become like Sodom? Where does this evil come from? We saw that during the pandemic, they found solutions for virtual learning, so why not now?"

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry has disqualified a number of yeshivas in both Modi'in Illit and Bnei Brak over the past week, the site said.

The Education Ministry has not yet responded to Kikar Hashabbat's request for comment, the site said.