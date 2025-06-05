The construction of the world's largest Holy Ark (Aron Kodesh) has been completed at the Yeshivat Ateret Shlomo campus in Rishon LeZion. This monumental project, entirely handcrafted, stands as an unprecedented achievement in Jewish sacred art.

Key Features of the Ark:

Dimensions: The ark spans an area of 120 square meters, measuring 20 meters in length and 6.5 meters in height.

Materials: Crafted from over two tons of pure silver, with gold-plated sections adorned in 24-karat gold.

Inner Sanctuary: At its center lies a meticulously constructed chamber for storing Torah scrolls, created by leading artisans from Udaipur, India.

Parochet (Curtain): The entrance to the inner sanctuary is embellished with a purple curtain woven with gold threads and embedded with precious stones, crafted over several months by top artists from Kashmir, India.

Mezuzah: The ark features the world's smallest mezuzah, measuring 2.7 by 2.7 centimeters, a finely crafted piece of art.

Copper Fence: Surrounding the ark is a cast copper fence weighing four tons, produced in a specialized foundry in Stuttgart, Germany.

The construction spanned three and a half years, involving 350 artists from 12 countries across three continents. The components were transported via complex sea and air routes, overcoming logistical challenges, including threats from the Houthis and wartime conditions, to reach the yeshiva campus.

The project was fully funded by a Jewish-American philanthropist, a follower of the Bobov Hasidic dynasty, dedicated in memory of his revered teacher, Rabbi Shlomo Halberstam of Bobov, of blessed memory.

This evening, a dedication ceremony for the ark and the inauguration of a new Torah scroll will take place, attended by thousands of yeshiva students, rabbis, and distinguished guests, marking the occasion with grandeur and profound emotion.