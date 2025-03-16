At Yeshivat Netivot Yisrael in Bat Yam, students prepared a large noose for Haman (the villain of the Purim story) and every time his name was read, an effigy of him was dropped from the ceiling.

Rabbi Dov Begun, the dean of the Machon Meir Yeshiva, dressed up as the late Chief Rabbi Ovadiah Yosef, complete with the rabbi's famous robe and turban.

Deputy Commissioner Moshe Pinchi and other police officers stopped by the Purim party at the Mitzpeh Yericho Yeshiva to receive a blessing from the dean, Rabbi Shabtai Sabato.

Brig. Gen. (Res.) Ofer Winter, dressed in a Galabiya and Fez, also stopped by the Mitzpeh Yericho Yeshiva.

Bereaved parents Rabbi Shlomo Yosef Weitzen and Hagay Lober danced together at the Beit El Yeshiva.

Beit El Dean, Rabbi Zalman Melamed Credit: Ariyeh Minkov

Students from Yeshivat Hakotel in Jerusalem dance at the Yeshiva Purim celebrations.

Students at the Regavim Yeshiva in the Negev dance in honor of Purim.

Hundreds of students at the Ramat Gan Yeshiva danced to Purim music.

Hundreds of students of the Acco Yeshiva were led in dance by Yeshiva Dean, Rabbi Yossi Stern.

Students at the Nehariya Yeshiva danced with energy.

In a yearly custom, students from the Ma'ale Adumim Yeshiva, together with the dean, Rabbi Haim Sabato, visited Rabbi Sabato's teacher, Rabbi Avigdor Nebenzahl.

Dozens of students from the Rishon Lezion Yeshiva danced to the song "Shoshanat Yaakov."

Celebrations at the Migdal Ha'Emek Yeshiva Credit: Elkana Klein

Signs in the women's section with a humourous riff on the verse in the Megillah: "And again Esther spoke, and spoke, and spoke."