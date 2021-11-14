Israel's leaders reassure couple charged in Turkey

A Turkish court has extended by 20 days the detention of the Israeli couple Natalie and Mordy Oknin, who were arrested in Istanbul by Turkish intelligence after photographing a palace used by President Erdogan.

The detention of the guide who accompanied the couple was extended until Sunday. The couple have been charged with espionage by the Turkish prosecutors.

During the hearing, a representative of the Turkish prosecutor's office claimed that the couple photographed not only Erdogan's palace and private home, but also the security positions and cameras. According to the prosecution, the two marked the photos, highlighted them, and sent them to a third party, leading to an indictment against them for espionage.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke with family members of the detainees to encourage and reassure them, and stressed that he is working with the Foreign Minister to see the couple return home as soon as possible.

Herzog reiterated the fact that the couple has no connection of any kind to any agency of the state and that he is convinced of their innocence.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett likewise called the family, assuring them that their loved ones are at benefitting from Israel's best diplomatic efforts.

"Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, on Saturday evening spoke with the family of Natali and Mordy Oknin, who are currently being detained in Turkey. The Prime Minister said that he stood by the members of the family and updated them on the efforts being made to return the couple who, as already emphasized by official sources, are not working on behalf of any Israeli agency," Bennett's office stated.

"Prime Minister Bennett said that the most senior echelons in Israel – led by the Foreign Ministry – have been dealing with the matter throughout the weekend, and will continue to do so without respite, in order to resolve it as soon as possible."

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) spoke with the family and reported that the Foreign Ministry requested an urgent consular visit to the couple and is working at all levels to secure their release.

"The Foreign Minister wishes to emphasize that the couple Natalie and Mordy Oknin do not work for any Israeli agency," the Foreign Ministry stated.

The Likud party said that at the request of the family, opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with relatives of the Israeli couple who were arrested in Turkey.

"Netanyahu told the family that he would do everything to promote their return home to Israel, after full coordination with government officials involved," the party stated.