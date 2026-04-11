The Istanbul public prosecutor’s office filed an extensive indictment over the weekend against 35 senior Israeli officials, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in connection with the Israeli navy’s seizure of the “Sumud" flotilla bound for Gaza in October last year.

Prosecutors are seeking severe penalties, including life imprisonment as well as cumulative sentences ranging from more than 1,100 to over 4,500 years.

Those named in the indictment include Defense Minister Israel Katz, former defense minister Yoav Gallant, Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and Navy Commander David Salama. The indictment also names former IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari, Knesset member Tali Gottlieb, and former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen.

According to the prosecution, the interception of the flotilla cannot be considered a legitimate security action but instead constitutes a “deed with serious consequences" under international law.

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc tweeted that the indictent was “a tangible expression of the determination of the Turkish judicial system, operating on the basis of international law." He added that Netanyahu and those named would “bear legal responsibility" for what he described as grave acts, including genocide, torture and looting.