Israeli couple arrested while on vacation in Turkey

An Israeli couple were arrested in Turkey, apparently after they photographed the presidential residence in violation of local laws.

The incident occurred in Istanbul, while the couple, two Israelis in their 40s were on vacation. The couple has been identified as Mordechai and Natalie Venkin of the central Israeli city of Modi’in

According to a report by Walla Thursday evening, the couple were arrested after they took pictures of the presidential palace where President Recep Erdogan resides, violating a prohibition on photographing the president’s residence.

Turkish authorities have no publicized the incident, and relatives of the couple were initially unaware of the cause of their sudden disappearance.

The couple reportedly took the picture of the presidential palace as they passed by on a boat, unaware of the restriction against photographing the building.

After the couple failed to return home as planned Wednesday, relatives filed a missing persons report.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed the case and is in contact with Turkish authorities, Ma’ariv reported, though according to Walla, citing relatives of the couple, the Ministry provided no details on progress.

“Only after we started making noise and turning to the media did things start to happen,” said Carmit, Natalie's sister. “Until then, they just said that they are waiting for information and that they don’t know anything. “It was all up in the air.”

“The Foreign Ministry told us nothing except that they’re handling it.”