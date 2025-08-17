The New York Police Department said at least three men were killed and eight others were injured, including three women, in a shooting at a restaurant in Crown Heights, New York, a neighborhood where thousands of Jews live.

According to the update, several shooters participated in the incident, and so far none of them have been arrested.

According to reports, the shooting took place in a restaurant owned by Dominican immigrants, and at this time there is no suspicion of an attack against the Jewish community.