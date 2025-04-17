The leadership of the Jewish community in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn is trying to calm the tensions that arose following a violent incident that occurred between a Jewish resident and an African-American resident and raised concerns about the re-ignition of inter-community tensions in the area.

The incident, which took place last month, was recorded on cameras and shows Levi Kabakov, 30, pushing Troy McLeod, an African-American man confined to a wheelchair, after an argument over McLeod's dogs, who were being walked without leashes. As a result of the push, McLeod fell from his wheelchair to the ground.

Following the incident, Kabakov was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and aggravated menacing. He was released without bail pending a July 17 court date.

A protest rally is scheduled for today at the corner of Eastern Parkway and Kingston Avenue, organized by local pastor Kevin McCall.

The rally, titled "Peaceful Rally for Troy McLeod," is intended, according to organizers, "to condemn the actions and unite Brooklyn."

The event was originally scheduled to take place in front of Chabad’s world headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, but following appeals to the organizers, the location was changed and moved to the Bank of America across the street. A flyer for the rally also sparked concern when it stated that McLeod was “Assaulted in a wheelchair by members of the Orthodox Jewish community.”

“The messaging was reframed as a peace rally, and I was told that speakers will be calling for unity,” said Rabbi Yaakov Behrman, a representative of the local community. “I absolutely condemn this act of violence — but we cannot allow it to be used as an excuse to promote antisemitism or fuel discrimination. I sincerely hope the organizers honor their commitments.”

Jewish community leaders issued a joint statement condemning the incident: “There is absolutely no justification for assaulting someone in a wheelchair — ever,” wrote Rabbi Shmuel Rosenstein, Rabbi Zalman Friedman and Rabbi Yaakov Behrman of the Crown Heights Jewish Community Council.

McLeod’s neighbors, however, claim that the incident was preceded by several incidents of friction, including instances in which McLeod’s dogs scared children in the area and he ignored or belittled the concerns of the children's parents. However, the local Jewish community reiterated that even if there were provocations, they do not justify physical violence.