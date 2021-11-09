Health Ministry: Nearly 61% of COVID--19 cases are occurring in children and teens

Israel's Health Ministry on Monday diagnosed 564 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of active cases nationwide to 6,198.

From the coronavirus test results received on Monday, 0.66% of tests were positive.

Over 60% (60.7%) of the coronavirus cases diagnosed over the past month have been among young people ages 0-19, with over a third (34.8%) of cases diagnosed in children ages 0-9 years old, and over a quarter (25.9%) diagnosed in those ages 10-19.

Among those with currently active coronavirus cases are 217 COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized, including 161 who are in serious condition, and 120 whose condition is critical.

Around Israel, 38 coronavirus patients are hooked up to ECMO (heart and lung) machines, and 107 are intubated.

Since the start of the pandemic, Israel has seen 8,124 people die of coronavirus.