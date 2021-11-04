Nearly 60% of new coronavirus cases - in individuals under 20

For the first time in several months, less than 200 of Israel's coronavirus patients are in serious condition, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Ministry diagnosed 605 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases around the country to 6,952.

Divided by vaccination status, 442 of Wednesday's new diagnoses were in unvaccinated individuals, while 80 were in individuals who had received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, and just 62 were in people who had received a booster dose as well.

When discounting the coronavirus cases diagnosed Wednesday among those over 60 years of age, the data shows that 427 of those under 60 who were diagnosed that day were unvaccinated, while 71 had received two doses and 50 had received three.

In addition, 59.6% of coronavirus cases are diagnosed in individuals less than 20 years old, while 34.3% are diagnosed in children under 10 years of age.

Of the 251 coronavirus patients who are hospitalized, 185 are in serious condition, and 127 are in critical condition. The number of COVID-19 patients on ECMO (heart and lung) machines remains stable, at 41, while the number of intubated patients dropped from 120 on Wednesday to 114 Thursday.

Of the COVID-19 test results received Wednesday, 0.75% were positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, 8,109 people have died in Israel from coronavirus or its complications.