Israel: Rain expected throughout the week

The cold and rainy weather Israel saw over the weekend is expected to continue throughout the week, forecasters predict.

Monday will be partly cloudy to cloudy, and temperatures will rise slightly to above seasonal average. This will be especially felt inland and in the mountains. In addition, local rainfall is expected in northern Israel and along the coast. There may also be isolated thunderstorms.

Monday night will be clear or partly cloudy.

Tuesday will see a drop in temperatures, and there may be local rains along the coast and in the northern region.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping again, reaching seasonal average. There is also a chance of light local rainfall in northern Israel and along the coast.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight rise in temperatures. During the afternoon hours, there will be northerly winds along the coast.