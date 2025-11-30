Over the next two days, a short wave of rainfall is expected. Today (Sunday), local showers are forecast in northern and central Israel, accompanied by a drop in temperatures to seasonal norms.

Tonight and tomorrow morning, light rain is expected, and temperatures will continue to decrease.

On Tuesday, a warming trend will begin, and by Wednesday, temperatures will be slightly above average for the season.

However, forecasters estimate that rain may return to the region next week.

Today’s high temperatures:

Jerusalem 21°C, Tel Aviv 23°C, Haifa 22°C, Ariel 21°C, Be’er Sheva 25°C, and Eilat up to 27°C at midday.