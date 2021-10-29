Armed robbery in Ashdod apartment

A man broke into a residential apartment in the southern city of Ashdod on Friday morning, severely injuring the apartment's owner before escaping the scene.

During the incident, the attacker stabbed the 39-year-old victim, causing severe injuries, before fleeing the scene with money stolen from her.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arriving at the scene administered first aid and transferred the woman to the city's Assuta Hospital.

MDA paramedic Matan Cohen said, "We arrived at the scene, joined up with the police forces, and entered the apartment. The woman was lying on the floor, conscious and suffering from a penetration wound to her body."

"We quickly provided her with advanced medical treatment at the scene, including bandaging her and providing medication, and we evacuated her to the hospital in serious condition."

Israel Police are investigating.