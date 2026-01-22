In recent days, five Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulances that had been decommissioned from operational service were transferred to Druze medical forces in southern Syria. The transfer was carried out in full coordination and with the consent of the donors, as a humanitarian step aimed at strengthening life-saving capabilities in Druze villages in southern Syria. The historic initiative was launched by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) and carried out in cooperation with Magen David Adom, COGAT, and the Israel Defense Forces. Each of the five ambulances was equipped with medical equipment kits for EMTs and physicians, provided by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

The ambulances will serve residents of the Druze villages in southern Syria and were handed over during a moving ceremony that included professional first-aid training delivered by Magen David Adom EMTs from the Druze community. These MDA staff trained the local Druze teams in southern Syria in the proper and safe use of the medical equipment and ambulances, with the goal of ensuring high-quality, life-saving care. Participants in the ceremony included MDA Deputy Director General of Operations Gil Moskovitz, Head of the Emergency and Security Division at the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, Safwan Marich, and other senior MDA officials.

The transfer of the ambulances is another step in the Fellowship’s ongoing humanitarian assistance to Druze and Christian minority communities in Syria. It reflects a long-standing commitment to standing with communities on Israel’s border that share its burden and have paid a heavy price for their identity and faith. Among other initiatives, the Fellowship has established two regional medical clinics in villages located in the buffer zone, delivered shipments of life-saving medical equipment and medications to hospitals in the As-Suwayda region, and distributed thousands of food packages to families in need.

Senior Magen David Adom EMTs, Samer Safadi and Assam Masoud, who trained the Druze teams in southern Syria, shared emotionally: “This is a very important mission to assist the Druze in Syria. We held several courses for Syrian EMTs who came here and explained to them how to provide care in an ambulance. We are very happy to take part in this important mission - to help our brothers, our families who are in southern Syria and in all the Druze villages. This is a very moving event. Thank you to everyone who donated and helped save lives."

President of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, Yael Eckstein: “The Fellowship is a lived partnership, Christians standing with Jews in Israel, and that partnership carries responsibility. The Druze community is an inseparable part of Israel’s society and security, and when Druze and Christian communities just across our border are targeted for their faith, indifference is not an option. This initiative reflects who we are, acting together to protect life, uphold dignity, and offer hope."

Head of the Emergency and Security Division at the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, Safwan Marich: “As an Israeli and a member of the Druze community, I am proud to be part of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. This initiative reflects the shared values of the Fellowship and Magen David Adom in saving lives and supporting Druze and Christian communities just across our border. I thank the officers of COGAT who worked tirelessly with us to bring this initiative to fruition."

Magen David Adom Global President, Gilad Erdan: “Magen David Adom is sending five ambulances into Syria to help our Druze brothers save lives among members of the community there. For us, as Israel’s national emergency medical organization, the mission to save lives is a sacred mission, and wherever we can do so, we will continue to do so, even beyond Israel’s borders, especially when it involves our Druze brothers. This is an expression of the deep bond between the State of Israel and the Druze community."

Magen David Adom Director General, Eli Bin: “This is an historic day. The severe harm inflicted on our Druze brothers in Syria obligates us to act and to do everything within our power to help save lives there as well. We have transferred five Magen David Adom ambulances that will serve the Druze villages in Syria. Magen David Adom operates with a deep commitment to the supreme value of saving lives, without distinction of religion, nationality, or border. This reflects the values that have guided MDA since its establishment 95 years ago - professionalism, compassion, knowledge sharing, and human responsibility - values that continue to guide the organization today. The mission of saving lives transcends borders, and we are moved and proud to assist our Druze brothers in Syria. We thank the donors, the IDF, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, the Prime Minister’s Office, and all the parties who took part in this important and historic initiative, joined in the understanding that saving lives is a universal human value."