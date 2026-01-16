הזירה סמוך לכפר טרומן תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

Rescue teams operated overnight (Friday) at three serious traffic accidents across Israel, in which a 23-year-old man was killed and dozens of passengers were injured to varying degrees.

At 2:45 a.m., a report was received by Magen David Adom's 101 emergency center in the Yarkon region regarding a collision between two private vehicles on Route 453, near Kfar Truman.

Magen David Adom's (MDA) medics and paramedics performed resuscitation efforts on a 23-year-old man who was critically injured, but had to pronounce him dead at the scene. Three additional lightly injured victims were evacuated to Shamir-Assaf Harofeh and Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.

MDA medics Ronald Kaykov, Nevo Kahana, and Avi Raymond said: “One of the vehicles was overturned on its roof and completely crushed, with two people trapped inside, including an unconscious young man. While working together with firefighters to carry out the rescue, we provided advanced medical treatment and prolonged resuscitation efforts on one of the injured, a 23-year-old man with a severe head injury, but unfortunately his injuries were critical and we had to pronounce him dead at the scene."

About an hour later, a truck overturned on Route 75 near Migdal HaEmek. Rescue teams provided medical treatment and evacuated two severely injured men to HaEmek Medical Center - a man in his 30s with altered consciousness and a man in his 40s who was unconscious and intubated.

MDA paramedic Tzalil Biton, together with medics Farouk Abu Isha and Suleiman Nagem, said: “The truck was overturned and completely crushed with significant damage. Two men were trapped inside, one unconscious and the other semi-conscious. During the rescue operations, we provided life-saving medical treatment and evacuated them to the hospital in serious condition."

At 4:05 a.m., another accident occurred on Route 6 near Kiryat Gat, where a bus overturned. Medics and paramedics treated 27 people at the scene who were lightly injured and did not require evacuation to hospital.