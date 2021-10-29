Thursday: Live broadcast on vaccinating children, open to public

Following a recommendation by the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) panel of experts to vaccinate children ages 5-11 against coronavirus, the Health Ministry's staff for managing pandemics will hold a meeting on the issue next Thursday.

The meeting will be broadcast live, and the public can send questions to the experts ahead of the discussion, and tune in to hear the answers.

The staff for managing pandemics will present to the public the information on vaccinating children, as well as the various considerations, ahead of the decision regarding whether to recommend the move to the Health Ministry Director General.

The committee will not make its decision during Thursday's meeting.

Questions can be sent to the Health Ministry until Tuesday at 9:00a.m. Israel time, by using this link. From the inquiries received, questions will be chosen to be presented to the experts and answered.

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope), who is also a member of the Coronavirus Cabinet, responded to the announcement by saying that she "praises the professionals in the Health Ministry for their decision to hold the discussion on the issue of vaccinating children in a way that is transparent to the public. This is what is appropriate and correct. This is the way to build the public's trust."