Israel moving forward towards child vaccination against coronavirus

The government staff for managing pandemics is expected to meet Thursday next week to approve the coronavirus vaccine for children.

The announcement follows the recommendation of the advisory panel of the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) to vaccinate children ages 5-11 against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a meeting on the issue together with the Health Minister and other professionals in his office.

During that meeting, participants received an overview of the various vaccines and the differences between them, and discussed the expectations and plans for the upcoming deliveries and the amount of vaccines Israel needs.

Earlier this week, Health Ministry Director General Professor Nachman Ash said that he expects Israel will begin vaccinating children in the next few weeks.