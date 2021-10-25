Donald Trump Jr. selling shirts calling out Alec Baldwin for film set shooting accident

Donald Trump Jr. is selling T-shirts on his website lampooning the involvement of Alec Baldwin, a longtime outspoken anti-gun advocate, in the the tragic shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of a new film.

The T-shirts contain the phrase “Guns don't kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people” referring to the accidental shooting death by Baldwin of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun that was supposed to be loaded with blanks.

The shooting occurred on the set of the movie Rust, where just earlier there had been complaints by the crew of unsafe working conditions.

The shirts are available on Donald Jr.’s website for $27.99, according to Insider.

Former President Donald Trump’s son also posted a photo of Baldwin on his Instagram page after the shooting happened that was captioned, "That look when an anti gun nut kills more people with a gun than your extensive firearm collection ever has."

He also promoted the sale of the T-shirt on Instagram with a fake image of Baldwin wearing it.