Assistant-director of 'Rust' was known for unsafe work practices

According to a prop maker who worked with assistant director Dave Halls on the set of "Rust," the working environment was routinely unsafe when Halls was directing a production, NBC News reports.

"At first, he seemed ... older and affable with the usual run of ideosyncrasies, but that facade soon disappeared," said Maggie Goll. "He did not maintain a safe working environment. Sets were almost always allowed to become increasingly claustrophobic, no established fire lanes, exits blocked ... safety meetings were nonexistent."

According to court records, it was Halls who handed a prop gun to actor Alec Baldwin and yelled, "Cold gun," indicating that it was loaded with blanks. Baldwin then fired, hitting Halyna Hutchins in the chest and Joel Souza in the shoulder. Hutchins later died in hospital of her wounds.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin later wrote on Twitter.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he added.