Alec Baldwin after fatal shooting: No words to convey my shock

Actor Alec Baldwin on Friday expressed shock and sadness following Thursday’s incident in which he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun on the set of the movie “Rust” in New Mexico.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he tweeted.

“I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” added Baldwin.

Hutchins was flown to hospital by helicopter after the shooting on Thursday afternoon but died of her wounds shortly thereafter.

Director Joel Souza, 48, was wounded in the incident as well and was evacuated to hospital.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the incident continues. According to the BBC, police are trying to establish what type of projectile left the prop gun and how.

A spokesman for Baldwin said the incident involved the misfiring of a prop gun with blanks.

