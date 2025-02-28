A meeting in the Oval Office between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy became tense on Friday.

Zelenskyy and Trump, who was joined by Vice President JD Vance, exchanged sharp words over the nature of US support for Ukraine and whether Zelenskyy had shown sufficient gratitude.

“You’re not really in good position right now,” Trump scolded Zelenskyy, adding, “You’re gambling with World War III.”

Trump warned Zelenskyy that Ukraine had to make a deal with the United States, or his country would end its support.

"Your people are very brave, but you're either going to make a deal or we're out, and if we're out, you'll fight it out," Trump said, adding, "I don't think it's going to be pretty, but you'll fight it out, but you don't have the cards."

Trump also told Zelenskyy, "And you're not acting at all thankful, and that's not a nice thing."

Vance, meanwhile, criticized Zelenskyy as “disrespectful” for attempting to debate the conflict in public.

“Mr. President, with respect, I think it's disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media. Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the President for trying to bring an end to this conflict,” Vance said.

Zelenskyy replied, “Have you ever been to Ukraine that you say what problems we have? Come once.”

“I've actually watched and seen the stories, and I know what happens is you bring people, you bring them on a propaganda tour, Mr. President,” Vance fired back. “Do you disagree that you've had problems bringing people into your military? And do you think that it's respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?”

When Zelenskyy tried to reply, Trump interjected and said, “You're gambling with the lives of millions of people. You're gambling with World War III. And what you're doing is very disrespectful to this country.”

Following the heated exchange, Zelenskyy left the White House early.

In a statement following the tense meeting, Trump said, "We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It's amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don't want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

