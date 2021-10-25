COVID-19 in Israel: Fewer than 300 carriers in serious condition

The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wind down: The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday night that 284 COVID-19 carriers are hospitalized in serious condition, the lowest number since August 6.

According to the data about 78.2% of those hospitalized in serious condition are not vaccinated. Among the seriously ill patients under the age of 60, 88% were not vaccinated at all.

The number of patients on ventilators also decreased slightly and stands at 148.

One patient died of COVID-19 on Sunday. This person was vaccinated with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, but did not receive the third dose (the booster shot). This brings the number of deaths in Israel since the start of the pandemic to 8,049.

At the same time, Israel is preparing for a decision by the US Food and Drug Administration regarding the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11.

Kan 11 News reported that government officials say there are currently enough doses to start the vaccination campaign for children and that another six million vaccine doses should arrive in Israel within two months.