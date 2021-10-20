MK seeking solutions to avoid changes to daycare subsidy policy

MK Idit Silman (Yamina), who also serves as coalition chief, has come out against the elimination of daycare subsidies for families in which the father learns Torah, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

In recent days, Silman met with the wives of Religious Zionist men who learn Torah on a long-term basis. Following a Monday meeting, Silman said she would fight the decision and work to change it.

In a tweet which she erased and rewrote multiple times, Silman wrote, "I met today with the wives of Torah-learners. These women are now fighting to find a solution for the issue of daycare, which will allow them to work without worrying about taking care of their families and the Torah learning of their husbands."

"I promised them that I am working on a daycare plan which will allow this. The world of Torah learning is important and necessary.

The new policy would take effect on November 1, 2021, and under it, eligibility for the daycare subsidy would be dependent not only on the mother's salary and how many hours she works each week, but also on the father's employment status, with the father required to be employed in order for the family to be eligible for a daycare subsidy. An exception would be made only for fathers who are studying for a degree or learning an occupation.

Under the new policy, the families of full-time yeshiva students would lose the daycare subsidies and be forced to either rethink their childcare options, or pay the full price for daycare for each of their children.

One of the women who participated in the meeting with Silman said, "The MK proposed that a solution be found only for the Torah learners who belong to Religious Zionism. So, for instance, if one of the parents served in the IDF, then there would be no requirement that both parents work. Except that the wives of Religious Zionist Torah-learners rejected this proposal, and requested a solution which would also help their haredi brothers."

According to Channel 12 News' journalist Yair Sherki, Yamina is feeling pressure among other things due to a letter from prominent Religious Zionist rabbis, including Rabbi Haim Druckman, in which the rabbis call on everyone to prevent "this bad plan" from being implemented.

Sherki added that it does not seem that those close to Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) are willing to compromise.

"It will be put in, in the language that he wants, and at the time that he wants," Sherki said.