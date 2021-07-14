Cuts to daycare subsidies won't go into effect in September

The planned cut to daycare subsidies for families in which the father does not work will go into effect in November, instead of in September, when the new school year begins.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) amended the definition of "a studying parent" for the purpose of subsidy eligibility to one which includes only those studying for a degree or other employment-focused program, excluding for the first time those fathers who are yeshiva students.

In an announcement by Liberman and Economy Minister Orna Barbivay (Yesh Atid), the two explained that the delay would allow "two additional months for the education system, job market, and families to prepare."

MK Yakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) responded: "The decision by Liberman and Barbivay to delay the criminal cuts in daycare subsidies for married yeshiva students does not make it justified. Don't fall for this spin."

"This is a cruel and evil step, which aims to hurt and bring down the haredi families and those who learn Torah. The Reform government led by [Israeli Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett, Liberman, and [Foreign Minister Yair] Lapid (Yesh Atid) is cruel to the haredim and harms Israel's traditions."