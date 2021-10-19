Man killed in Umm al-Fahm

Halil Ja'o, 25, was shot Monday night in Umm al-Fahm and sustained critical injuries, Israel Hayom reported.

Ja'o was evacuated to Emek Medical Center in Afula, where doctors were forced to declare his death.

Israel Police have opened an investigation.

Ja'o, a resident of the city, was known to the police and shot only a few meters away from his home. He is the sixth person in his family to be targeted. In recent months there were three assassination attempts, in which his brother Mado was severely wounded.

On Monday, Salim Khasarma, 44, was shot and killed by two masked individuals in the northern Arab town of Bi'ina. Following the shooting, the two suspects took care to ensure that Khasarma was no longer alive, in actions which were taped by security cameras.

According to the Abraham Initiatives, since January 2021, there have been 101 murders in the Arab sector due to violence and crime.