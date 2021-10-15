Victim of Rehovot shooting was nearly half a billion shekel in debt

Eldad Perry, 44, has been named as the victim of a Friday morning shooting in the central city of Rehovot, Israel Hayom reported.

Perry was shot by a motorcycle rider as he entered a synagogue Friday morning. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Perry was a well-known real estate entrepreneur and the founder of the Eldad Perry group, which worked in the construction of residential and commercial buildings, as well as the provision of professional services for all stages of construction.

During the summer of 2020, a wave of bounced checks and failure to meet commitments quickly brought the company to collapse, and it sold off hundreds of housing units in a fashion which would leave anyone jealous.

Last year, Israel Police began investigating complaints against Perry's management, including a complaint from the Construction and Housing Ministry claiming that Perry violated an investment law. A different group, Gami and Haim Ltd., is claimed to have loaned Perry's group over 218 million shekel.

Insolvency proceedings were ongoing, and Perry was nearly half a billion shekel in debt, Israel Hayom added.

From his statements in court it is clear that Perry believed in his ventures and therefore took many loans from private individuals and other sources. He also caused heavy losses to many investors who purchased apartments from him which they did not receive or the construction of which was halted prior to its completion.

Israel Hayom quoted sources in the field as saying, "He had no lack of enemies."

At the same time, when police questioned Perry's family and the other worshipers at the synagogue, none of them were aware of a threat to his life.

Meanwhile, police are collecting evidence from the scene, and are examining footage from the security cameras.