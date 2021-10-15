Real estate entrepreneur left synagogue - and was shot to death

A well-known businessman in the field of real estate was murdered in Rehovot by a motorcycle rider Friday morning.

The victim, who was in his 40s, left the synagogue after the morning prayer, and was shot at short range by the motorcycle rider, who had waited for him.

The victim was found lifeless on Derech Mordehai Bashist, near the agricultural farm, and was declared dead by medical staff following unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate him.

One of the possibilities under investigation is that the victim became entangled in financial debts.

Israel Police have opened an investigation on suspicion of murder, and begun a chase after the suspect in the elimination, who escaped the scene.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Alon Cohen said, "The victim was lying unconscious in the parking lot, suffering gunshot wounds to his body. We performed medical examinations but he had no signs of life and we were left with no choice other than to declare his death."