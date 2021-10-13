Weapons tunnel discovered under Jerusalem home

Jerusalem District police officers on Wednesday discovered an illegal weapons tunnel beneath a home in one of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods.

The tunnel was discovered while executing a search warrant. Following the discovery, two local residents, an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested and taken for questioning.

The Israel Police officers, who were accompanied by Border Police forces, arrived at the home and entered a bedroom, moving aside a carpet to reveal the entry to a small tunnel beneath it. Afterwards, the officers discovered that M16 rifles were hidden in the tunnel, along with over two kilograms of material suspected of being "Nice Guy" synthetic cannaboids. A large sum of money was also found in the apartment.

The discovery is the latest in a series of police operations in Jerusalem, which led to the confiscation of M16 rifles, Carl Gustaf rifles, ammunition, and a stun grenade.

Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman instructed all of the district's units to concentrate their resources and efforts on determinedly dealing with crimes of violence and weapons in Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods, and to work to bring those involved in these crimes to justice.

"Israel Police is continuing its ongoing and determined battle against weapons crimes in Arab society," a police statement said. "Israel Police will continue, at all times, its determined and unrelenting battle against illegal weapons, and those who possess them in defiance of the law."

One of the confiscated weapons Israel Police spokesperson

