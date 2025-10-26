תיעוד אמצעי הלחימה שנתפסו דוברות המשטרה

Officers from the Coastal District Police and the Border Police carried out widespread raids over the weekend to find illegal weapons in various locations in northern Israel.

During the operation, dozens of weapons were seized and 13 suspects were arrested. The raids were conducted in various areas of the western Galilee, Zevulun, Haifa, and Wadi Ara regions.

During the searches, the forces found one FN-MAG belt-fed machine gun, ten pistols, five Kalashnikov assault rifles, two M-16 assault rifles, two frag grenades, two bricks of C-4 explosives, five ammunition boxes, and a large amount of assorted ammunition.

According to the police, the arms were hidden away to be used for crimes and criminal assassinations.