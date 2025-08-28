תיעוד: אקדחים במקפיא, מטעני חבלה בדירה צילום: דוברות המשטרה

A special task force from the Israel Police successfully thwarted several planned violent incidents this week in the Arab communities of the Haifa area, as well as the cities of Lod and Ramla.

As part of the operation, eight individuals were arrested in Lod and Ramla. Authorities seized a Kalashnikov rifle, three handguns, a pipe bomb equipped with a triggering mechanism, along with magazines and various types of ammunition.

In a separate raid in the city of Tayibe, police arrested three more suspects. Searches of two residential buildings uncovered two improvised firearms, additional magazines and ammunition, and approximately one kilogram of a substance believed to be marijuana.

The operation included several different units of the Israel Police, including the Border Police and working dogs.