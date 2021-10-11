Sharp rise in number of children hospitalized with PIMS

The number of children suffering from post-coronavirus PIMS has risen sharply in the past week-and-a-half.

Within that time frame, 35 children were hospitalized with PIMS. One of the children is currently in serious condition, while earlier this week, a 16-year-old boy died of the syndrome.

So far, Israel has seen at least 120 cases of PIMS among children recovered from coronavirus. Professor Tzachi Grossman, who chairs the Organization for Children's Health, noted that so far, approximately 100 children and youth have been hospitalized in serious condition due to PIMS.

Professor Yehuda Adler, a senior cardiologist and former chairman of the European Society of Cardiology, told Channel 12 News that "the phenomenon appears more commonly among young children ages 6-16."

"It presents with a high fever, stomachaches, and headaches. This may lead to an urgent need for evacuation to the ICU and to lack of functioning of various limbs of the body."