16-Year-old dies of Post-COVID syndrome

A 16-year-old boy died Saturday at Schneider Hospital in Petah Tikva of Post-Coronavirus Syndrome. The boy, Eden Fiumi, of the town of Jaljulia, had no background illnesses and was not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The boy was first hospitalized in critical condition at Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba, and when his condition deteriorated and he needed an ECMO machine he was transferred to the Schneider Intensive Care Unit, where he was treated for ten days.

Eden's father, Jamal Fiumi, said that at first medical personnel found no problem with him. "I do not know what happened there. We were all by his side, each time they said something different. Every time we asked they said he was stable, suddenly today they said he was gone."

"The whole community is in a lot of pain," said Rabi Darwish, head of the Jaljulia municipal council. "We gathered his class, I attended the funeral with them and we will continue to keep in touch with the family and alleviate their suffering - not a little, but in every way possible." Darwish also wanted to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated. "Listen to the medical staff and get vaccinated. We see that the coronavirus does not pass over boys and young people. Life is valuable, it must be protected."

Schneider Hospital said in response to the father's claims: "A serological test for coronavirus antibodies found that the boy was positive for the coronavirus, In accordance with this and the physical symptoms that showed deterioration, we has diagnosed with PIMS, (Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome). From the moment the boy arrived at the Schneider Center, he was transferred to the intensive care unit, where he was closely monitored and treated by the entire staff of the intensive care unit, which includes doctors, nurses and ECMO staff who did not move from his bedside. Unfortunately, despite many attempts to improve his condition, the boy died following a multi-system failure . We share the family's grief and call on the public to get vaccinated in order to prevent the recurrence of these difficult and unfortunate cases."

On Thursday, a seven-month-old baby infected with the coronavirus was hospitalized in critical condition at Safra Children's Hospital at Sheba Medical Center with Post-Coronavirus Syndrome. She arrived at Sheba from Yoseftal Hospital in Eilat, and was connected to an ECMO machine