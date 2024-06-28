An unvaccinated seven-year-old girl has been hospitalized after contracting tetanus, Israel's Health Ministry reported.

The girl, a resident of the northern city of Netanya, is in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Laniado Hospital.

She contracted tetanus after falling and suffering an injury.

According to the Health Ministry, sources familiar with the details confirmed that the girl's parents had refused to allow her to receive routine vaccinations.

The Health Ministry stressed that tetanus is a vaccine-preventable disease, and that boosters are needed every 5-10 years, or after a fall or certain types of bites. The vaccine is administered at health clinics as well as Health Ministry offices.