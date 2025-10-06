Dr. Or Krieger, Deputy Head of the Public Health Division at the Ministry of Health, speaks with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva about the spread of the measles virus, which has already claimed the lives of several infants in the Jerusalem area.

Explaining the disease, Dr. Krieger said that measles is caused by a virus and is considered the most contagious of all known infectious diseases. “It’s enough for a sick person to cough or breathe near a healthy, unvaccinated person for nine out of ten to become infected,” he said.

“This is definitely a dangerous disease. We have seen six deaths — six terrible tragedies of generally healthy children who died from an illness that can be prevented through vaccination,” Krieger noted. Since May, he said, the first cases of measles were identified in Israel, with a sharp rise in the past two months. “Right now, we’re talking about 700 cases, about 30 percent of which required hospitalization, many in intensive care and even on ECMO machines.”

The Ministry of Health is focusing efforts on populations that have not yet been vaccinated by improving vaccine accessibility, public awareness, and advancing the second dose in outbreak areas to as early as six to eleven months of age. According to Dr. Krieger, parts of the population still need encouragement and updated information: “Most people aren’t vaccine opponents — they’re hesitant or delaying, and they need clear information to understand that the vaccine is completely safe.”

Recent vaccination campaigns have shown significant success, especially among children who had not received any dose before — the main target group. However, Krieger stressed, “We still have a long way to go.” He highlighted the cooperation of community leaders, including rabbis, in promoting vaccination.

“The vaccine provides strong protection — not one hundred percent, because in biology nothing is absolute — but it offers protection very close to full immunity, especially against a severe illness,” he said.

Krieger also warned about false information circulating about vaccines, emphasizing that the Health Ministry is actively countering disinformation, even through legal and police measures, to prevent harm to life-saving vaccination efforts.