Watch: Apartment building demolished due to concerns of collapse

A building on Hagalil Street in the central city of Ra'anana was brought down Monday in a controlled collapse, Maariv reported.

The building was undergoing TAMA 38 renovations to make it earthquake-proof and provide each family with a private bomb shelter when unusual cracks in the structure were reported, the site said.

Following the report, the residents were evacuated due to concerns that the building would collapse. All of the emergency forces decided to demolish the building, and as such the residents of nearby buildings were evacuated as well.

Fire and Rescue Services said that the ground around the building sank slightly due to digging at the site, causing the building to lean slightly to one side. Therefore, the firefighters conducted examinations of the surrounding buildings as well, in order to ensure that they did not present an additional danger.

Earlier on Monday, a residential building in Beit Shemesh was evacuated after parts of the building collapsed.

Last month, an apartment building in Holon collapsed a day after authorities forced its evacuation due to concerns of immediate collapse.