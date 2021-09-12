Watch: Apartment building in central Israel collapses

An apartment building in central Israel collapsed Sunday afternoon, a day after authorities evacuated residents following reports the building may be unsafe.

The collapse occurred on Yosef Serlin Street in the city of Holon, near Tel Aviv.

On Saturday, police and firefighters evacuated residents after city engineers who evaluated the building’s structural integrity raised concerns about its safety, warning of a possible collapse.

Thanks to the evacuation on Saturday, no deaths or injuries were reported Sunday.

Following the collapse Sunday, police cordoned off the area, advising locals to avoid Yosef Serlin Street near the intersection of Krauza Street.

“The building on Serlin Street which was evacuated yesterday collapsed on its own a short time ago,” the police department said in a statement.

“A situational assessment is being carried out at this time by police officials and firefighters.”

“Experts estimate that the quick evacuation of the building yesterday saved 36 families from a terrible tragedy.”