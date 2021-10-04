Beit Shemesh: Building evacuated due to concerns of immediate collapse

Jerusalem District Fire and Rescue Services on Monday morning evacuated a residential building in Beit Shemesh due to concerns that it would collapse, Israel Hayom reported.

The three-story building was evacuated by order of the firefighting team called to the scene, the site said. A source in the city's engineering office, who was called to the scene, approved the firefighters' decision.

At approximately 9:30a.m. Monday morning, a report was received from the building's residents, saying that part of the building at 6 Bialik Street had collapsed. Firefighting teams rushed to the scene, and scanning it, decided to immediately evacuate all of the building's residents until a professional examination can be completed.

According to Israel Hayom, police officers and municipal officials who arrived at the scene aided the evacuation and held a situational assessment, after which they decided that the building was in danger of collapse and that it should be immediately evacuated and passersby distanced from the area.

In a statement, Israel Police said that following the initial situational assessment, it was decided to evacuate the residents at this stage. Police forces at the scene began to aid the evacuation, together with firefighters, until such time as the professionals and municipal engineer complete their examinations.