Holon mayor: Collapsed building is private property, every building has insurance

Holon mayor Moti Sasson on Monday morning spoke about the city's response to the collapse of a residential building.

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Sasson said that the municipality is not responsible for the building's collapse, but that it tried to help in the aftermath.

"This is your private property, and you need to watch over it. Every building has its insurance, and if you think that something isn't okay then you call a supervisor to inspect the building and see where it stands," Sasson said. "Everyone needs to inspect his building. You insure your building."

At the same time, Sasson said that the municipality had approved the order to evacuate the building.

He added that from the residents' perspective, "Their world came crashing down on them. But guys, we saved your lives."

"We opened the community center and prepared it for the residents, but no one came. It's not comfortable and it's not pleasant, but we saved their lives."

According to him, the municipality can help with the planning, but the one responsible for ensuring the residents' future and that they have alternative housing are the residents themselves."