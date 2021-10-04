Explosive device injures one in Haifa

A 55-year-old man died Monday morning in a quarrel which broke out at the Emek Hefer Industrial Park, Maariv reported.

According to Maariv, it is suspected that the victim was attacked by a 24-year-old relative from the Arab town of Fureidis in northern Israel.

The victim was evacuated to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera, where doctors were forced to declare his death. The suspect has been arrested.

Maariv also reported that shortly after the murder, a 52-year-old resident of Haifa was arrested on suspicion of placing an explosive device, which detonated beneath a vehicle in the city. As a result of the explosion, one person suffered light injuries and two vehicles sustained damage.

Police forces called to the scene immediately began investigating, and detained the suspect for questioning on suspicion that he had placed the explosive device. Police intend to request an extension of his arrest at the Haifa Magistrates Court.

Israel Police estimate that the incident is connected to an ongoing quarrel between two families in Haifa. The quarrel has already cost in lives, with three people eliminated in various incidents in Haifa.