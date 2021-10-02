Over 5 million have died of coronavirus across the globe

The number of COVID-19 deaths worldwide reached over five million on Friday, Reuters reported Saturday.

According to the analysis, over the past week an average of 8,000 people died daily of coronavirus worldwide, for an average of five deaths per minute globally.

Over half of all coronavirus deaths reported on a seven-day average occurred in the US, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, and India.

Although it took over a year from the time the pandemic broke out until the number of deaths reached 2.5 million, the remaining 2.5 million deaths occurred within a span of eight months, or 236 days, the Reuters analysis showed.

Meanwhile, according to Our World in Data, over half the world has not received a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.