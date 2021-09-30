Objective of new computer game: Kill IDF soldiers

After almost ten years in the development stage, “Fursan al-Aqsa: The Knights of the Al-Aqsa Mosque” is due to be released on Steam in December, 2021. Its developer is Nidal Nijm, a Brazilian of Palestinian extraction, who conceived of a computer game that would “break the cliché of portraying Arabs as Terrorists,” as his website states.

“Fursan al-Aqsa is a game in which you play as Ahmad al-Falastini [Ahmed the Palestinian],” its publicity states. “This is an Action Game which addresses the Israel x Palestine conflict from a Palestinian perspective, breaking the cliché of portraying Arabs as Terrorists. You will play in missions across Palestine with many objectives to accomplish, epic battles, powerful guns, vehicles to drive…” and of course the main objective: IDF soldiers to kill and ultimately, to take over the Israeli state.

Otzma Yehudit head MK Itamar Ben Gvir has called on the government to intervene and block all advertisement of this anti-Semitic game. “The Foreign and Justice Ministries must take action and ensure that the Brazilian authorities do not allow this game of incitement to murder to be advertised,” he said.

“The creator of this game, who clearly lives in an illusory world, should learn the lessons of history and come back down to earth,” he added. “The Temple Mount is Judaism’s holiest site – so it has been for all generations, and thus will it remain.”