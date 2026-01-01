Following instructions from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to examine the feasibility of establishing a prison surrounded by crocodiles for holding terrorists, Israel Prison Service (IPS) officers recently visited the Hamat Gader crocodile farm in northern Israel.

During the visit, IPS personnel observed the care, feeding, and safety protocols involved in maintaining crocodiles, as part of an effort to assess the logistical and financial viability of the proposal. According to Ben-Gvir, the initiative is intended to deter terrorists and bolster overall deterrence.

The estimated cost of a young crocodile is approximately $8,000, while an adult crocodile can cost up to $20,000, figures that would require a comprehensive budgetary review should the plan advance.

Since presenting the idea, Ben-Gvir has faced criticism. Responding to detractors, he said, “What is good for the United States is also good for Israel. We should learn from creative models that exist around the world and implement them as security solutions in Israel as well.”

The proposal is inspired by an American prison facility in Florida that was previously highlighted by former US President Donald Trump, where alligators are used as a natural barrier to prevent escape.