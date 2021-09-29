Police probe death of 26-year-old Bedouin woman

Israel Police on Wednesday morning began investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 26-year-old Bedouin woman, Maariv reported.

The woman was found dead in a Bedouin Arab town near Aro'ar in Israel's Negev region.

Her corpse was found by her husband's son, who told his father that he found her lying lifeless on the floor. No bruises were found on her body.

Police investigators arriving at the home where the woman was found began to investigate the reason for her death, which at this point is not yet clear. In addition, as part of the investigation, the woman's husband was detained for questioning.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that at 10:16a.m., a report was received regarding a woman who was unconscious and brought to MDA staff at the Kuseife Junction. MDA paramedics were forced to declare her death.