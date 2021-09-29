PM Bennett urges: Focus on vaccinating Arab sector

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday spoke with the directors general of Israel's four HMOs, Maccabi, Clalit, Leumit, and Meuhedet.

Also participating in the conversation were Health Ministry Director General Professor Nachman Ash, coronavirus czar Professor Salman Zarka, and IDF Home Front Command Commander Major-General Ori Gordin.

Bennett also heard from the directors general of the HMOs about how the national vaccination campaign is progressing, in light of the expected rise in the scope of vaccinations over the coming days.

Bennett urged the staff to focus on increasing vaccination rates among the Arab population, since the sector has relatively low vaccination rates.

At the same time, Bennett emphasized that the government's policy is to keep Israel open and its economy functioning as far as possible. The key to this, he said, is raising vaccination rates in all sectors of society, alongside mass testing and unrelenting enforcement of the Green Pass rules.