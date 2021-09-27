PM Bennett to address UN General Assembly for first time

Naftali Bennett will enter the UN General Assembly Hall at 4 PM Israel time (9 AM Eastern Standard Time) to deliver his first international political speech since being sworn in as Prime Minister of Israel.

Bennett is expected to talk about the Israeli fight against the coronavirus and present his government's current policy - encouraging vaccines while having fewer restrictions and avoiding lockdowns. Bennett will focus on messages about Israel's independence in the face of the threats that surround it.

Part of the speech will be devoted to the Iranian issue. Bennett will demand significant actions by the international community to prevent Iran from arming itself with nuclear weapons. Against the background of the US intention to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, Bennett will say that the days of speeches are over and now the test of action has arrived.

Bennett will mention the new government he leads and the "new spirit" in Israeli politics that enabled the formation of the broad coalition.

Bennett will not respond to Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas' speech at the UN last week and will call on the PA to "engage in the welfare of their people and not obsess over Israel." A source in the Prime Minister's entourage said in a conversation with reporters that "the prime minister has a clear position on the Palestinian issue and on a Palestinian state. There is currently no possibility of political negotiations - we are dealing in the realms of possibility."

Following his speech at the UN General Assembly, Bennett will meet with the leaders of the Jewish Federations of North America and the heads of other American Jewish organizations. The Prime Minister will also meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and with the US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Last night, even before his speech at the General Assembly, Bennett met with Bahrain's Foreign Minister and the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister.

"I am so happy to meet you," the prime minister told the ministers. "It is important that we meet to mark the anniversary of the Abraham Accords, which have great significance for us."

"First of all, I want to tell you that I met the King of Jordan and the President of Egypt, and they are of course pleased with the relations between our countries, and I want to ensure they continue. We are stable, and we believe in this relationship, and we want to extend it as much as possible," the Prime Minister stated.