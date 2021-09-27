In Israel, holiday of Sukkot ends as rains begin

As the weeklong festival of Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles) comes to an end in Israel, Israelis and tourists can expect cooler fall temperatures, alongside a chance of light rainfall.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures falling in central Israel and the Negev. In northern Israel and the eastern valleys, temperatures will remain above seasonal average.

There will be a rise in humidity, and along the coastline it will become hot and humid. During the afternoon, there may be light rainfall in the mountains and inland regions. The heat will be light to moderately oppressive in the mountains, and moderate along the coast, in the lowlands, and in the northern Negev. The heat will be moderate to heavy in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Arava regions.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with a drop in temperatures, especially in the north and mountains. Temperatures will be slightly lower than seasonal average, and the heat will become less oppressive around the country. During the morning hours, there may be light rainfall.

According to Meteo-Tech, Wednesday will be partly cloudy and relatively pleasant, with a chance of light rainfall during the morning hours.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear, with temperatures rising slightly and nearing seasonal average.

Friday will be partly cloudy or clear, with an additional slight rise in temperatures.